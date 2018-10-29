East LaPenitence man slapped with fraud charge

After fleeing the country, fifty-six-year-old alleged fraudster; Wayne Foster was on Monday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, shortly after his return.

Police say that the East LaPenitence, Georgetown man was entrusted with some $720,000 after which he converted same to his own use and benefit.

Foster stood before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that, on January 25, 2018, while he was in the vicinity of George and Bent Streets, Wortmanville, he was solely entrusted by Trevor Brummel with $720,000 to buy an ice machine. However he converted the money to his own use and benefit.

In an attempt to defend himself, Foster explained to the Court, that himself and the Virtual Complainant had accumulated monies together to buy the machine but had encountered difficulties in getting the machine to Guyana from Trinidad.

However, the prosecution is contending that Foster’s explanation is far from the truth since he fled Guyana after he allegedly took the aforementioned amount of money from Brumell.

Meanwhile, the defendant, after listening to the prosecutor’scase, stated that he was willing to reimburse the money that he collected from the VC.

Further, Magistrate Latchman released the man on $150,000 bail and ordered him to return of November 12 for statements.