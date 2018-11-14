East La Penitence potter found dead in home

A popular East La Penitence, Georgetown potter was on Wednesday discovered dead in his home.

The dead man has been identified as 55-year-old, Dorsett Small who was reportedly discovered by his friend just after 12:00h.

INews understands that Small, who lived at the house alone, was last seen two days ago which prompted his friend to make inspections.

The man, Gary Grant reportedly had to jump the fence of Small’s property to gain entry inside.

After doing so however, he entered the house calling out to Small but received no response.

However, upon his entrance into the man’s living room, he saw Small laying in a couch. Further inspections showed that the man was dead.

As such, the police were called to the scene and Small’s body was removed and taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour.

It is uncertain how the now dead man met his demise; however, it is being speculated that he might have died from natural causes as he had only recently undergone eye surgery.

When this online news visited the scene, family members who had gathered were shocked at the discovery.

They however declined to speak stating that “we are grieving at this time and have nothing to say”.

The matter is however being investigated and a post mortem examination (PME) is expected to be done shortly.