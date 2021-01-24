East La Penitence man hospitalised with 3 gunshot wounds

A young man was shot several times after four gunmen ambushed him outside his home early this morning.

The injured man has been identified as 22-year-old Osafo Johnson, a Labourer of East La Penitence, Georgetown. The incident occurred sometime around 04:45h at Barbie Dam, East La Penitence.

According to the police, Johnson left the Tower Hotel on Main Street, Georgetown, with his reputed wife in a Toyota Axio motor car, which is owned and driven by David Green, to go home.

Green stopped the car at Barbie Dam for the victims to walk to their home when two motor cars – model and registration numbers unknown – drove up from behind and blocked the path of the car the victims were in.

The occupants of the unknown cars exited and started to call out Johnson’s name.

The young man along with his reputed wife exited Green’s car and attempted to run. However, one of the men discharged several rounds at him, causing him to receive three gunshot wounds to his hands and left side abdomen.

The perpetrators then managed to make good their escape.

The injured Johnson was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is presently receiving medical treatment. His condition is stable.

Meanwhile, two 9mm spent shells and one suspected 9mm warhead were recovered at the scene. Green is presently detained for further questioning while investigations continue.