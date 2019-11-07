East La Penitence man committed to stand trial for murder

Matthew Parks, 20, of East La Penitence, Georgetown was today committed to stand trial for the murder of Roger Allen, 22.

Allen, who was an employee of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), was reportedly stabbed to death during a row over cigarettes on September 13, 2018 at D’Urban and Chapel Streets, Georgetown.

Parks appeared before the presiding Principle Magistrate Faith McGusty, who ruled that the court is of the opinion that the prosecution had established a prima-facie of murder against him.

Allen had reportedly visited a mini-mart where Parks worked and the two had an argument over cigarettes. The security of the said mini-mart was called and had Allen escorted from the establishment.

However, later the same say, Allen allegedly returned to the mini-mart armed with a knife and a piece of wood.

He reportedly attacked the suspect who fought with him, managing to disarm him of the knife. The man then allegedly proceeded to stab Allen to his body.

During the process, Parks received a blow to his body.

Both men fell to the ground and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where Allen succumbed to his injuries.