East Canje man wanted for murder slapped with robbery charges

An East Canje man, who is wanted in connection with a murder, has been slapped with four robbery charges.

Police had previously issued a wanted bulletin for 35-year-old Jason Isaacs of Bristol Street, East Canje, Berbice in relation to the 2021 murder of US-based Guyanese Hemraj Pardesi.

On July 2, he was arrested at a roadblock operation at the Weldaad Police Station, West Coast Berbice.

When he was arrested Isaacs was allegedly found with certain items which led to probes into several robberies committed within Berbice.

On Tuesday the self-employed Isaacs appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Michelle Mathais, where four counts of robbery under arms charges were read to him.

It is alleged that on May 28 at New Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice while armed with a gun he robbed 26-year-old Rohanie Haimchandrji called ‘Tricia’, a hairdresser at her home.

The prosecution is also contending that on April 27, at New Street, Cumberland, East Canje Berbice, he committed a robbery on 46-year- Dhanrajie Tulsi, a government ten-day part-time worker. On that same day, he allegedly robbed 75-year-old Kamal Deen in the said area.

Isaacs is also accused of robbing 66-year-old Nandlall Autar of Lot 82 Bun Bush Dam, East Canje on April 27.

The four charges were laid under Section 222(c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, of the Laws of Guyana.

Isaacs was not required to plea. The cases have been adjourned to August 7 and will continue at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court. Isaacs was remanded to prison. He was wanted for the 2021 murder of US-based Guyanese Hemraj Pardesi.

Police issued a wanted bulletin for Isaacs in May this year.

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, Isaacs is also suspected of fatally shooting a man in Suriname on October 12, 2023.

Police said he was arrested in Suriname on October 13, 2023, but escaped from the Paramaribo University Hospital and has since been on the run, until his arrest by ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Pardesi was murdered on August 3, 2021, at Reliance Settlement, East Canje Berbice.

