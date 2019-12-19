East Canje man sentenced to death for killing US-based Guyanese

A 29-year-old East Canje, Berbice was on Wednesday sentenced to death for the murder of 45-year-old Samantha Benjamin, a US-based Guyanese.

Justice Sandil Kissoon handed down the sentence after Imran Ramsaywack, also called “Coolie Boy” and “Kevin Jones”, was found guilty by a 12-member jury.

Ramsaywack denied the murder charge which stated that between March 25 and March 26, 2015, he murdered Benjamin at Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The prosecution’s case contended that the now-convicted man murdered Benjamin at her Middle Walk, Buxton home and dismembered her body. The dead woman’s body was discovered in the Atlantic Ocean along the Annandale foreshore, ECD, where it was found that her head, arms and legs were missing. Benjamin’s body parts were later pulled from the water after a search conducted by the Police.

The State was represented by Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Mandel Moore, while Ramsaywack was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ravindra Mohabir.