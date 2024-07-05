East Canje man missing, bicycle found abandoned in backdam

Family members fear the worst and are calling on authorities to intensify their search for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

His bicycle was recently found abandoned in a backdam in Canje, Berbice.

Fifty-six-year-old Deochan Rai, who lived alone at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was reportedly last seen on June 18. The cane harvester had left home to attend to his farm some eight miles into the backdam.

A neighbour, Jennifer Ramesh related that on the evening of June 17, he told her that he was leaving the following morning and that he left with another man called ‘Jug Neck’.

Family members related that the man returned after lunch on the same day but the cane harvester did not. Ramesh said it was only three days later she realised that Rai never returned home and as such, she contacted his family.

His son, Krishnarine Rai said a search party which consisted of more than two dozen persons went into the backdam to look for his father but they came up empty-handed. The search continued for five days.

However, the son stated that last Thursday they found his father’s bicycle.

“From the timings and the place where I go and find the bicycle, I don’t believe that my father is alive.

“It is a very tall distance from where the bicycle was. The only way he would leave for so long is if he is going in the bush [interior]… Look all his clothes on the line hang out. He does go in the bush and work but his chainsaw is in the house. If he went in the bush he would come and tell me and he would spend two to three months and when he reach he does give me the boss man number and like every two weeks I does make a call and make sure that everything right with he,” the son explained.

However, the police have questioned one person in connection with Rai’s disappearance but his wife, Mahadai Rai is not satisfied with efforts being made by law enforcement to locate her husband.

“They got to find my husband; regardless of how they find him; we just want him to be found. That is what we need – we need justice,” the woman stated.

