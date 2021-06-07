East Canje man found dead in canal

The body of a Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice man was this morning discovered in a canal located one street away from where he lived.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Devanand Ramtor, a labourer who was attached to the Rose Hall Town Sugar Estate.

The man had left his home yesterday morning to head to Adelphi Village to fix his bicycle but he never returned.

His wife Hemwattie Boodhoo had gone in search of him but was unsuccessful in her efforts.

According to Boodhoo, she later contacted the police who formed a search party but they too were unsuccessful.

The man’s body was then discovered this morning in the canal. On Sunday evening, the dead man’s son had discovered his bicycle bracing a culvert about 12ft off the Goed Bananen Land Public Road.

Investigations are ongoing.