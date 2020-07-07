East Canje houses destroyed by angry mob

Two houses located at Canefield, East Canje were on Monday morning destroyed by an angry mob.

The mob comprised of over 20 individuals, both male and female, who were armed with cutlasses, sticks, iron bars, stones, bottles, and pieces of chain.

They caused destruction to two houses, vehicles and even killed caged birds.

They first attacked the home of 51-year-old Mayleen Ramsammy of Lot 1190 East Canefield.

Afterwards, they went to the home of her 25-year-old son Arrvin Doodnauth at Lot 23 New Area Canefield

There, three motorcycles were damaged and two caged birds killed.

Ramsammy said at about 07:30hrs, a noisy group of persons marched into her yard and asked for her son. At the time, six persons were at home including two children.

“The people dem come by my gate and start cuss and say they looking for my son.”

The woman said she tried to find out what was the matter and pleaded with the angry mob to find an amicable way to resolve the situation.

However, this did not work.

At the time, her husband who was sitting under the house having breakfast ran into the house and locked the door while Ramsammy ran to the back and hid behind a water tank.

She said the mob began to break her windows and one person even attempted to enter but had difficulty getting past the wooden bars.

Ramsammy explained as she watched in fear knowing that her two grandchildren where in the house.

A television set which is valued at $200,000 was damaged in the process.

Ramsammy’s son, a taxi driver, said when they came to his home, they broke the door in an attempt to gain access to the building which also had two children.

“We were frightened; me and my other brother we try bracing the door and my next brother was upstairs, but we keep bracing the door because we think that the people coming in the house,” he explained.

Doodnauth believes that the attack stemmed from his involvement in an incident the previous night.

On Sunday evening, he was dropping off a passenger and was turning into a street that was blocked with a bicycle. He asked the owner to remove the bicycle but he [the owner] refused. However, the passenger removed the bicycle so that the car could pass.

“When the [passenger] move the bicycle and I pass, the man get up and snatch me on my hand and start slapping me. And I ask him what wrong with him, but another boy tell me not to worry with him because it looks like he tripping [becoming insane].”

Doodnauth further added they he met the man with the bicycle again after his shift had ended.

“I see him back on the same culvert and I go and I slap he back and then I see a whole set of them coming…”

However, it was not until the following morning that the houses were attacked.

Doodnauth said when the mob went to his house the females were instructing the men.

“Kill them; kill them, that is what the ladies saying,” Doodnauth told this publication.

He says losses are estimated at more than one million dollars while his mother has put her losses in the vicinity of $300,000.

Police have reportedly arrested several persons.