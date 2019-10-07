Earthquake rattles three Caribbean islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 rattled three Caribbean islands early Monday, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), the CMC has reported.

SRC said that the quake occurred at 6:23 am (local time) and was felt in St Lucia, Dominica and the French-island of Martinique.

It said that the quake was located Latitude: 14.61N, Longitude: 60.43W and at a depth of 20 kilometres (km).

According to CMC, the quake was felt 72 km east of Fort-de-France, Martinique, 88 km north east of Castries, St Lucia and 131 km south east of Roseau, the Dominica capital.