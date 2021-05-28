Early morning fire destroys Patentia, WBD home

A fire of unknown origin has destroyed a dwelling house at Patentia West Bank Demerara (WBD) in the wee hours of Friday.

The fire reportedly started at about 00:30h at the Lot 442 Patentia Skull City, WBD home which is owned by 43-year-old Carmin Harris.

Police stated that based on information gathered, a neighbour was in his house at about 00:30h when he heard dogs barking in the area. As such, he went to enquire and it then he saw the entire house engulfed in flames.

He immediately contacted the Guyana Fire Service at La Grange, WBD but when fire tenders arrived at the scene, they were unable to access the burning building due to its location.

Nevertheless, a bucket brigade was formed and the residents managed to put out the blaze. Nothing was salvaged from the burning building. An investigation is underway.