Each primary schools’ NGSA statistics now online

The Education Ministry on Wednesday published the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results for the past four years.

This initiative was taken by the Ministry in an effort to create a transparent platform wherein parents, teachers and other major stakeholders are able to witness the plans for improved quality education and greater accountability.

The general public now has access to the performance of all primary schools in Guyana at the NGSA, through the Education Ministry’s website.

While the website currently has data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, statistics for the previous years are expected to be inputted in the coming years.

The information can be obtained by school (public, private), by region, by locale (coastal, hinterland, riverine) and by gender. This means that educators and researchers can now assess the performance of schools, and implement necessary steps to improve or maintain the quality of education in a particular school or region.

Additionally, parents can now review the performance of any primary school in Guyana, and be fully informed and engaged in their children’s educational pursuits.

The Ministry has said, “This open and transparent system will provide all stakeholders in the education sector with access to the examination’s statistics for each school. This bodes well for the sector’s development, because programmes can be designed and actions can be taken to build on what is already in place in terms of education delivery, thereby improving the sector’s overall performance.”

Moreover, the online reports show the percentage of students who achieved 50 per cent (30 marks) or higher in the subject areas of Mathematics, English, Social Studies and Science.

This information is graphically represented, so that all stakeholders can understand it. This move by the Education Ministry bodes well for accountability, since parents and other stakeholders would have access to such information on a public platform.

Additionally, it is expected that all Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results will be added over the next few weeks.

The information can be accessed by visiting the Education Ministry’s website https://education.gov.gy, and following three simple steps.