Each administrative region gets its own police commander

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has taken a decision to appoint a commander in charge of each of the ten administrative regions in the country.

This new system is to ensure the GPF is in a better position to serve the people.

Before, there were commanders for each of the seven policing divisions – which in some cases saw a single commander being in charge of multiple regions.

Region Eight Commander, Ramesh Ashram Region Four Commander, Georgetown Sub-Division, Marlon Chapman Region Four East Bank Demerara Sub Division Head, Kurleigh Simon Region Four East Coast Demerara sub-divsion Commander, Royston Andries Junor Region Nine Commander, Keithon King Region One Commander, Wendell Blanhum Region Seven Commander, Kevin Adonis Region Six Commander, Calvin Brutus Region Three Commander, Linden Lord Region Two Commander, Crystal Robinson

The Police Division in Region One (Barima-Waini) will be headed by Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum, who was functioning as the Officer-in-Charge of sub-division three in the former F Division (Interior locations).

In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Acting Commander of the former G Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands), Superintendent Crystal Robinson will hold the commanding post.

For Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Commander of the former D Division (West Bank Demerara-East Bank Essequibo), Senior Superintendent Linden Lord will retain his position.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), because of its large populace, has been split into three sub-divisions; Georgetown, East Bank Demerara, and East Coast Demerara. Assistant Commissioner and Commander Marlon Chapman, who was in charge of A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) will remain in control of the capital city.

Meanwhile, Head of the GPF’s Police Narcotics Branch, Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon will now head the East Bank Demerara corridor.

For the East Coast Demerara corridor, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor will be in charge.

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Superintendent Yonette Stephens will command that area while in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus will be the head.

Previously, Regions Five and Six comprised the B Division (Berbice) and that was headed by former Commander Paul Langevine, who has now retired from the GPF.

Assistant Commissioner Kevin Adonis, who was previously the Commander for the now dissolved F Division (Interior locations) which comprised of Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, will be Commander for Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Meanwhile, in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Superintendent Ramesh Ashram has been placed as the Commander. Prior to this appointment, Ashram was acting Commander of E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) for a short period after Commander Lord was transferred to Head another policing Division.

Police ranks in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) will be commanded by Superintendent Keithon King and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is to be headed by Superintendent Courtland Winter, who was, prior to this promotion, the Superintendent of the Court. (By: Kristen Macklingam)