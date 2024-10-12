E-gates installed at CJIA

Processing of travellers passing through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri will now be made easier with the installation of several electronic gates (e-gates).

According to a post on President Dr Irfaan Ali’s Facebook page, these e-gates will “streamline processing for incoming and outgoing passengers.”

The key features, the post explains, of these e-gates include autonomous immigration processing that performs security checks on passports worldwide; validation of chip passports according to ICAO standards coupled with future support for Guyana’s e-ID and facial recognition technology for identity verification using an advanced algorithm.

It is also integrated with the ABIS system for real-time passenger updates, with automated checks for ED form correctness. It has the capacity to process six passengers simultaneously with oversight from a single officer.

The enhanced security measures will prevent unauthorised access and allow complete visibility for officers through glass panels. It also features a monitoring station for effective passenger flow management and automatic detention of watchlisted individuals.

These improvements aim to reduce processing times and enhance overall airport efficiency significantly. The installation of these e-gates comes on the heels of the Guyana Government moving to have the CJIA go paperless as part of a broader digitalisation vision for public services across the country. Only last month, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed plans to implement an automated border management system, first at the CJIA and then at the other ports of entry across the country.

