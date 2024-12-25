E-bike rider killed after colliding with minibus at WCB

An electric bike rider is now dead after colliding with a minibus at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Christmas Eve.

Dead is Surajbali Seepersaud of Bath Settlement.

According to the police, Seepersaud was riding, heading westwards on the southern side of the road and the minibus BAG 6537, which was being driven by a 36-year-old man of Number Two Settlement Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, was heading in the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

The police said Seepersaud suddenly turned into the path of the minibus which caused the right front of the bus to collide with the cyclist.

As a result of the collision, Seepersaud received injuries and fell onto the road surface. He was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient suffering from injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He later died in the said institution while receiving medical attention.

The incident occurred at about 10:00h Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the minibus but no trace of alcohol was found on the breath.

Police are continuing their investigations.

