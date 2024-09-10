E-bike rider dies after falling into pothole

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 08:55 hrs today (Tuesday) on the Railway Embankment road, in the vicinity of UG Access Road, which resulted in the death of 58-year-old Dexter Jacobs.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Jacobs, who resided at Lot 193 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, was riding an Electric Bike proceeding West along the Railway Embankment at a fast rate when he fell into a pothole and lost control of his E-bike. Jacobs fell onto the road surface, where he sustained injuries on his body.

As a result, he was picked up by public-spirited citizens and a Police rank, placed into a vehicle and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where he was seen, examined and pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Dunwa.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

