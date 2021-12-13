Dylan Efron – Zac Efron’s brother – touring Guyana

Dylan Efron, a US film producer and brother of celebrity Zac Efron, is currently touring Guyana.

Dylan is known for a number of things including being a lover of the great outdoors and a producer on the popular Netflix show ‘Down to Earth’ which stars his brother, Zac.

Dylan arrived in Guyana on December 4 and immediately embarked on his Guyana Expedition.

He has so far visited the indigenous community of Paruima, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

He also visited the breathtakingly beautiful Kamarang Falls, Uchi Falls and Kaieteur Falls.

According to his itinerary, Dylan is expected to depart Guyana on December 16.