Duty free concessions, UG scholarships for teachers – Manickchand

…as new CPCE facility commissioned in Region Three

Education Minister Priya Manickchand today commissioned a new building of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

This new facility is located at the Regional Department of Education Region Three and

will cater to the needs of some 300 teachers. The commissioning of this new facility

forms part of the ministry’s plan to achieve 100 per cent trained teachers in the

classroom.

Delivering the feature address, Minister Manickchand stated that teachers are

important assets to the development of a country. She noted that being cognisant of this,

the Government through the Ministry of Education has taken several steps to ensure

teachers are provided with training opportunities as well as being provided with other

benefits to compensate them for their work.

With this, she announced that some 100 teachers across the country will be receiving

duty-free concessions while 50 will be receiving scholarships to the University of

Guyana. Additionally, the Education Minister told the gathering that from January

2023, “every teacher even as you train, will be receiving a salary as an in-service

teacher.”

Minister Manickchand also noted that the quality of service offered at CPCE will be

improved.

Also delivering remarks, Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson urged teachers to

view themselves as an integral part of transforming Guyana’s education sector. He

stated that teachers hold the responsibility to mould students.

CPCE Principal Ms. Noella Joseph noted that previously, training for teachers in Region

Three was facilitated at Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School. However, due to the increase in

the student population at the college, the facility was constructed to provide better

training opportunities.

Regional Chairman, Region Three, Mr. Inshan Ayube was also present and encouraged

the teachers to take full advantage of the opportunities presented.