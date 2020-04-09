‘Dutty’ to make court appearance soon for murder of Berbice businessman

Daniel McLennon, called “Dutty”, who was held for the murder of Corentyne, Berbice businessman Lomenzo Jhonny, called “Sham”, will soon be making his court appearance to answer the relevant charges, a Police source told INews on Thursday.

McLennon, who had been on the run for one month, was nabbed by members of the Major Crimes Unit at Laing Avenue, Georgetown on Wednesday morning.

McLennon is suspected to be the mastermind in the businessman’s murder, which was initially planned as a robbery.

The victim’s body was discovered on February 27, 2020 in a yard where a building was under construction, some 400 metres from his home. His feet were bound together with a shoelace. The sweater he had been wearing before was found a few feet away from the body.

A pair of scissors and a piece of wood were also found near the body, which bore a wound to the back, bruises to one hand while the head and face appeared swollen.

When Police went to Jhonny’s home, they found the front door unlocked and the inside of the house ransacked. A safe, along with other items, had been reportedly removed from the building. Investigators subsequently received information about the whereabouts of the safe, which contained an undisclosed sum of cash.

The safe was subsequently recovered and approximately $2 million in cash was found.

Four men were arrested, but McLennon disappeared.

The four – Navendra Narine, Gopaul Ramgobin, Satram Khuslay and Bilal Mc Lennon – were jointly charged with murder.

It is believed that McLennon had taken close to $15 million based on the alleged confession of his accomplices.

Meanwhile, the other four suspects are expected to return to the Albion Magistrate’s Court next Friday.