D’Urban Street shooting update: Second victim dies

The Guyana Police Force has reported that a second victim, Lawrence Wayne called ‘Boy Boy’ who was shot and injured in Saturday’s drive-by shooting, died this morning.

Shortly after the 05:45h incident just outside a Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown, business place, seven victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Anthony Havescomes, a 40-year-old vendor from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, died while receiving treatment.

So far, detectives have found the motorcar that was used in the drive-by shooting abandoned at Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt. Further investigations led the police to the owner, who related that the vehicle was stolen.

See below for the full update from the Guyana Police Force on the shooting:

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓

Lawrence Wayne, called ‘Boy Boy’, who was one of the persons injured during the fatal shooting incident on D’Urban Street yesterday morning (August 24th), was escorted to the GPHC by public-spirited persons, where he was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a critical condition.

He had sustained one gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and right arm. Police visited the GPHC at about 09:20 hrs this morning and were informed by a Doctor on duty that Lawrence Wayne was pronounced dead about 20 minutes earlier (at 09:00 hrs today) by Dr Fitzpatrick. The body of the deceased is currently lying at the GPHC mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Lennox Wayne called ‘Two colours’, Destra Arthur and Lloyd Roberts are still admitted as patients. Their conditions are stable.

Investigations are ongoing.

