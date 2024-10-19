Duo wanted for murder of Kuru Kururu man

Days after family members called for justice over the murder of 61-year-old Aubrey Richardson, the Guyana Police Force has issued wanted bullet-ins for two suspects.

Richardson, a resident of Kuru Kururu village on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was shot during a robbery in August at Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. He was hospitalised for several weeks before succumbing to the injuries the following month.

On Saturday, the Police Force said 20-year-old Antwan Sampson of Kaneville, Grove on the East Bank of Demerara as well as of Yarrowkabra, and 23-year-old Samuel Browne, also of Yarrowkabra, are wanted for questioning in relation to Richardson’s murder.

