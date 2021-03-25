Duo wanted for fraud committed on Deeds Registry

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for 45-year-old Alistair Mitchell of Lot NY D’Urban Street, Worthmanville, Georgetown for questioning in relation to fraud committed at the Deeds Registry.

The offence was reportedly committed in 2017 at the Deeds Registry. In addition, the police are seeking the assistance of identifying another male who is also wanted for fraud committed on the legal institution.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Mitchell and the identification of the fraudster is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 227-2128, 911 or the nearest police station.