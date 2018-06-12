Duo to know fate soon over 2014 murder of miner

The niece and her reputed husband who are accused of murdering 39-year-old miner, Sunil Ramsundar in 2014 at Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara will soon know their fate.

As the trial continued today, the defence and prosecution presented closing arguments before Justice Sandhill Kissoon and a 12 member jury at the Demerara High Court.

Vishawantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal have been maintaining their innocence since the trial began earlier this month.

The duo are being represented by Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes.

On December 26, 2014, at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, Ramsundar was killed after he reportedly attempted to settle a dispute between his sister, his niece and his niece’s reputed husband.

According to police in a press release back then, the incident occurred at about 22:00hrs.

It is alleged that Ramsundar’s sister was reportedly being assaulted by her daughter Vishawantie Ragnauth and her daughter’s reputed husband Nyron Thakurdyal.

At that time, the now deceased man reportedly inquired from his sister why she was crying, and upon learning of the alleged assault, the man approached his niece for an explanation.

However, this quickly turned into a heated argument, during which Ramsundar was stabbed about his body.

He collapsed on the spot and was pronounced dead on arrival to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.