Duo slapped with burglary charge

A duo, who are known to the court, were remanded to prison on Wednesday, for a breaking and entering and larceny.

Twenty-five-year Dexter Forde and Alfred Singh, 28, both of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that between August 10 and August 11, 2019 at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, they broke and entered the home of Natasha David and stole $860,000 worth of articles, property of same.

Police Prosecutor Traceyann Gittens, who presented the facts to the court stated that on August 10, 2019 the woman secured her home at about 23:30h and retired to bed. The woman was awakened by a noise at about 05:00h and observed her house ransacked and articles missing.

The matter was then reported and upon reviewing CCTV footage, the investigating ranks saw the defendants breaking into the woman’s home. Further investigation was carried out and the men were arrested and charged with the offence.

The court further heard that Forde was recently released on bail for a similar matter and it was while out on bail he committed this new crime. Hence, prosecutor Gittens asked that both men be remanded to prison.

Magistrate Daly, after listening to the facts, remanded the men until September 11.