Duo shot during police arrest in Agricola

The police shot and injured two men in Agricola, Greater Georgetown, on Friday night while attempting to arrest one of them.

The incident occurred at about 22:00h when the ranks went to Brutus Street, Agricola, where they seized an unlicensed 9mm pistol from a 31-year-old unemployed man.

The 31-year-old Agricola resident resisted arrest, and he, along with another man who attempted to attack one of the Police ranks with a cutlass, were both shot to the left knee and left ankle, respectively.

According to police reports, when the ranks arrived in Agricola, they saw the 31-year-old resident sitting in front of his premises on Brutus Street in the company of several men. The ranks approached him, told him that they received information that he had an illegal firearm in his possession and requested to carry out a search of his person.

He refused and started behaving in a hostile manner. The ranks attempted to search him, but he reached to his pants crutch, pulled out a 9MM pistol and pointed it at the ranks.

One of the ranks, who was armed with a service pistol, discharged a round in his direction, which hit him in the knee. He fell to the ground, and the firearm fell next to him. The rank took possession of the gun and, as the ranks attempted to place the 31-year-old man in the police vehicle to take him to the GPHC, a large crowd gathered and started to behave in a very hostile manner toward the Police.

People in the crowd managed to take the 31-year-old resident away from the ranks, place him in a white Axio motor car bearing registration number PAD 7596, and attempt to escape the scene.

The ranks called for assistance and a team from the Tactical Services Unit responded and attempted to apprehend the 31-year-old Agricola man.

At this point, a male who was among the hostile crowd, armed with a cutlass, rushed towards one of the Police Officers and attempted to chop him. The Officer discharged a round in his direction, which hit him on his left ankle.

The two injured men were escorted to the GPHC, where they are receiving treatment under Police guard.

The firearm found in the 31-year-old’s possession was processed. The magazine was ejected from the firearm, and it contained 12 rounds of 9MM ammunition. Investigations are ongoing.

