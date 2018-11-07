Duo remanded on robbery underarms charge

Two men on Wednesday were both remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore after they were slapped with a joint charge of robbery underarms.

The defendants appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the offence.

The charge against 23-year-old Anthony Persaud of Alberttown and 18-year-old Randy Smith of Lot ‘C’ Hadfield Street, Georgetown alleged that on November 4, 2018 at Hinks Street, Georgetown while armed with an offensive weapon-an ice picker- they robbed Owen Marks of one Samsung Galaxy S6 cellphone valued $70,000.

Both men denied the allegations.

Police Prosecutor, Warren Thornhill objected to bail being granted citing the nature, prevalence and seriousness of the charge while further stating that the defendants previously faced similar charges.

As a result, Magistrate Azore upheld the prosecution’s submissions and remanded the duo to prison.

The matter will continue on November 28.