Duo remanded for killing man, dumping body

Two men were on Friday arraigned for the murder of 45-year-old Andy Williams, whose partially decomposed body was discovered in a trench at Tarla Dam, Met-en-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara on June 8.

Afrazudeen Ally, 35, a fisherman of De Williems (WCD) and Yudesh Kissoon, 29, also of De Williems appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali- Seepaul at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court and were not required to plea to the indictable charge.

Police Prosecution stated that Ally and Williams were involved in an altercation some two months ago, which turned physical.

On the day of the murder, the duo offered Williams a drink, and after accepting, they started imbibing at a street corner.

The duo then struck Williams multiple times to the head with a hammer, causing him to collapse and start bleeding profusely.

Ally and Kissoon then placed a plastic bag over his head to prevent the blood from leaking onto the floor.

The men took then dumped the body along with the murder weapon into the trench.

Magistrate Seepaul, after listening to the prosecution’s submission, remanded the duo to prison until August 24, 2020, and transferred the matter to the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.