Duo remanded for failed execution of Chinese National

Two men were refused bail when they appeared at the Mibicuri magistrate Court earlier today to answer to two charges in relation to the failed execution attempt on a Chinese businessman in Corriverton.

Sheldon Adams of Lodge Georgetown and Delwin December of Work-en-Rust Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore and pleaded not guilty to unlawfully wounding Jili Sun which occurred at Springlands on February 14.

They are also jointly charged with larceny from the person whereby it is alleged that on the same date and time they stole one mobile phone phone from Cyhan Xai Wang. It was reported that Sun was hit to the face with a hammer during the robbery.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Orin Joseph told the court a medical certificate suggests that Sun suffered a fractured skull and other injuries. As such, he objected to bail stating the the police are in possession of written statements from both suspects.

However, Adams said the caution statement has nothing to do with the charges before the court but an altercation with the Chinese national.

Joseph told the court that Adams was apprehended in a car with blood stains on the front passenger’s seat. He also mentioned that upon the arrest of December, there was blood on his shoe. The men were remanded until April 8 and the matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate Court.