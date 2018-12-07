Duo placed on $100,000. bail each for alleged possession of cannabis

Two men were fortunate to be granted bail by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan after they were slapped with a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Thirty-nine-year-old, Alvin Richards of 1567 Cortha Street, Albouystown and 41-year-old David Lynch of 112 Craig Housing Scheme, Georgetown both denied the allegation put to them.

The mechanic and mortician respectively were reportedly found to be in possession 245 grams of cannabis hidden in a washing machine on December 5 2018, at Richard’s address.

The duo were arrested by the police who invaded the property and discovered the drugs in the washing machine which was under a staircase in the yard.

However, their attorney; Keoma Griffith revealed that Richards was not even at the premises at the time of the discovery but received a call informing him of same.

Bail was not objected to and same was granted in the sum of $100,000 each. The duo were ordered to make weekly reports to the CID narcotics branch until completion of the matter. They will reappear in Court on December 28.