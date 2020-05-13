Duo nabbed with ganja at Bartica Stelling

Two men were on Tuesday arrested for the possession of narcotics when they were searched at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven.

The duo were incoming passengers from Parika.

Police, acting on information received, conducted a search of the two individuals when they arrived at the Bartica Stelling.

A search of their belongings revealed 1,175 grams of suspected cannabis concealed in several parcels.

The suspects, both residents of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who reportedly admitted ownership of the prohibited substance, are being processed for court.