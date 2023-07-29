Duo killed in fiery crash at Mahaicony

Two persons were burnt to death Friday night after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed and subsequently caught on fire at Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The accident took place at Dundee, Mahaicony.

The dead men have been identified as Shelroy McAlister of Airy Hall, Mahaicony and Fredrick Fraser of Huntley Village, Mahaicony.

According to reports, the men were speeding on the Mahaicony Public Road in a Toyota Fielder Wagon when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

A nearby resident related the impact of the crash caused the electrical wire to burst and land on the back of the car. It is suspected that the live power line caused the fire which engulfed the car.

The resident, a mechanic, related that he was awakened by his boss who alerted him about the accident and when he rushed out, he saw the vehicle on fire.

The man recalled that he along with others attempted to put out the flames but then the Fire Service arrived and took over.

He noted that it was until the fire was put out that they realised there were two persons in the vehicle who got burnt to death.

