Duo jailed, fined $11.7M each on cocaine charge

Two men were today to serve time in prison while their co-accused was freed on the charge of trafficking over five kilograms of cocaine.

O’Neal Charran of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty Georgetown was freed of the charge.

Aundre Singh, 57, of Diamond Housing Scheme, and Clifford Gouveia, 60, of Abary, East Coast Demerara were sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

They were also fined $11.7M each.

The matter was heard before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Attorney-at-Law Bernard Dasilva asked for a minimum sentence for his client Gouveia, since he’s a diabetic and suffers from hypertension.

Meanwhile, Attorney-at-Law George Thomas, in his plea, told the court that Singh suffers from a medical condition which requires constant visit to the hospital.

Custom Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Narissa Leander asked the court to impose the maximum sentence on both men, citing the serious nature of the offence, the penalty it attracts and the quantity of drugs that was found.

According to information, on the day in question, CANU ranks intercepted the transfer of a box containing five suspected bricks of cocaine and beauty soaps between two cars. As a result a total of 5.582 kg of cocaine was intercepted during the transfer.