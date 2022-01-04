Duo in fatal shooting of bodyguard remanded to prison

Two men have been charged and remanded to prison for the shooting to death of 40-year-old bodyguard/training officer Garfield Newton. Charged are 24-year-old Judah Vickery called “Culture”, of Youth Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and 25-year-old Darren Baley called “Fifty” of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on December 24, 2021, they murdered Newton during the course or furtherance of a robbery. The two murder accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

They were remanded to prison until January 26, 2022.

Newton, of Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, was reportedly killed moments after collecting several pieces of jewellery which he had taken to be cleaned at a goldsmith in Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

He was attached to the Beharry Group of Companies as a bodyguard. It was reported that after Newton collected a silver band, one gold chain, and two gold rings, he made his way to the company’s motor van which was parked on Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

However, about five minutes later, the goldsmith was informed by a teenager that Newton had been shot and was lying on the street. As a result, the goldsmith went out and saw Newton lying motionlessly on his abdomen. He was also relieved of the company’s firearm. The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has since issued a wanted bulletin for 18-year-old Kevin “Lil Boy” Carter in connection with Newton’s murder. Carter’s last known address is West Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Carter is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 911 or the nearest Police station. All information will be treated with the strictest of confidence.