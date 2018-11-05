Duo in custody after stabbing man to face, robbing him at Berbice car park

Moments after an East Coast Demerara resident was stabbed to his face and robbed of his cellphone at the Berbice car park, the two alleged robbers were pursued and apprehended by public-spirited individuals and promptly handed over to the police by personnel of a private security service who arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred about 22:45h on Sunday.



The 32-year-old victim of Enmore, who had to receive medical attention for a stab wound to his face, which was inflicted with an ice pick, was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and sent away. His property was not recovered.

According to the Police in a release, the suspects of Middle Road, La Penitence and Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust are also being questioned in relation to several recent robberies.