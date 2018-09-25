RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Four suspects in custody after gun found on one of them- Police
Four male suspects who were reportedly seen acting suspiciously by a plain clothes officer in the vicinity of Queenstown, Georgetown, were taken into custody...
Dog food vendor shot by lone gunman, as female colleagues robbed
Ranks of the “A” Division are now hunting a lone gunman who late on Monday night attacked and shot a dog food vendor before...
Four Prison Officers to be charged for smuggling contraband into Lusignan Prison
Four Prison Officers are expected to face the Court of Law later this week after they were discovered smuggling contraband into the Lusignan Prison. The...
Labour Department bullying Union – GTU
…as arbitration Chairman proposed As the Labour Department on Tuesday made a proposal for Professor Leyland Lucas, Dean of the University of Guyana’s (UG) School...
Nicaragua opposition activist Félix Maradiaga faces arrest
A judge in Nicaragua has issued an arrest warrant for opposition activist Felix Maradiaga, accusing him of having financed anti-government protests. Hundreds of people have...
Sweden Parliament votes out PM
Sweden's Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, will have to stand down after losing the support of parliament. The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) backed the vote to...
Judge grants WCB farmers injunction against Region 5 REO from bulldozing lands
One week after Statement of Claim proceedings were filed at the High Court, Justice Navindra Singh has granted three of 30 farmers in Region...
Duo in City Hall attempted murder, robbery under caution – investigator
As the trial of Marisco George and her alleged accomplice, John Caesar, continued at the High Court, Police investigator at the time Cedric Gravesande...
Labourer in hot water for threatening mother
A 49-year-old labourer was on Monday granted bail after he denied threatening his mother when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. Paul Smith made...
MMP Foundation to pay full CSEC fees for 74 students in Region Six
The MMP Foundation For Excellence has committed itself to pay for seventy-four (74) students in Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne) to write their Caribbean...