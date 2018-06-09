Duo further remanded on armed robbery charges

Raymond Rodrigues and Patrick Smith were on Friday further remanded to prison by Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly on an armed robbery charges.

The duo initially pleaded not guilty to both charges when they were read to them at their first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in May.

Police alleged that on May 9, 2018, the two men, armed with a gun, invaded a Princes Street, Georgetown property and relieved Bidinauth Sooklall of $500,000 in cash, one DVR, one mobile phone, two Seiko watches, and one laptop computer.

Police further alleged that, on the same day, the two defendants robbed Giselle Ramos of three gold chains, one gold earring, one Gold IPhone, and one suitcase of cosmetics. The value of the booty from both robberies was estimated at close to $2 million.

The prosecution’s facts presented to the court stated that at about 7:00h on the day in question, the victims were in their bedroom when the two armed men confronted them.

The couple were subsequently held at gunpoint, bound and robbed. The armed men then fled the scene, but were subsequently arrested, and positively identified by the victims during an identification parade.

The matter will be called again on June 22.