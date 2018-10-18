Duo charged with trafficking ecstasy

A woman and a taxi driver found themselves before the Chief Magistrate on Thursday jointly charged for allegedly trafficking ecstasy.

The duo, Kelder Halley, 21, of Gibson Street, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown and Samuel Bruce called Samie Waltz, 25, of Tucville, Georgetown both denied the allegation brought against them.

It is being alleged that they on October 25, 2018, at Gibson Street, Guyhoc Park had some 63 grams of ecstasy in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford told the Court that the duo were apprehended during a sting operation being carried out by the agency.

Sandiford disclosed to the Court that the female accused is reportedly the mastermind behind the trafficking of the above mentioned drugs.

However attorney for defendant, Bernard DaSilva said his client had no narcotics in her possession nor does she know of any transaction to have same trafficked.

He is contesting that his client has no ties to Bruce with the exception of her giving his contact number to another.

In her bail application for her Bruce, his attorney Tiffany Jeffrey claimed that Bruce was given a package to drop off to a location but was however unaware as to what the said package contained.

Both defendants were granted $150,000 bail each and were ordered to return to Court on November 9. Weekly reports are required to be made by both of them to the CANU Headquarters.