Duo busted with cocaine in pepper sauce bottles remanded

Forty-three-year-old Ramaeo Chanrabhan of Oronoque Street, Georgetown and 35-year-old Andre Yong of Section ‘C’ Diamond New Housing Scheme who were busted with 107.6kg of cocaine in pepper sauce bottles were earlier today remanded to prison.

The two men who are both taxi drivers appeared before Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where they pleaded not guilty to the charges which was read to them.

The Custom Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) stated that on April 26, 2019 at Camex Cargo Bond, Cheddie Jagan International Airport, they had 107.6 kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Their respective attorneys made bail applications for bail to be granted since the drug was not found in their possession and more so, they had no knowledge of same.

CANU Prosecutor, Konya Sandiford objected to bail noting that Youg gave a confession statement and also that there are telephone recordings while the operations is being undertaken. The men will return to court on May 15.