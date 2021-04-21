Duo busted with cocaine, ganja following high-speed chase

Two men, who tried to evade law enforcement officials, have been arrested and are likely to be charged for drug trafficking.

The suspects are Daquan Wills, 25, of Meadow Brook Drive and Joel Fung-A-Fat, 39, of Foreshaw Street, Georgetown. Fung-A-Fat is also a citizen of the United States.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said its ranks were conducting an operation this afternoon in Georgetown where several targets, including a maroon Nissan Juke PVV 6706, were under surveillance.

When ranks attempted to interdict the vehicle, it sped away, causing CANU officers to give chase.

The vehicle, which was being driven by Wills, was finally intercepted at Lance Gibbs Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Wills and Fung-A-Fat were the lone occupants of the vehicle.

During the chase, a brick of suspected cocaine was thrown from the vehicle and it was retrieved by CANU ranks. That block of suspected cocaine totalled 1.054kg.

As a result of the interception of the two suspects, CANU was then led to conduct a search at Stone Avenue, Campbellville where ranks unearthed more illegal drugs in the yard of an abandoned range house.

CANU said its ranks found suspected cocaine totalling 1.048 kg and suspected cannabis totalling 17.956kg.