Duo busted with $37M in ganja by CANU

Two persons have been arrested by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) with approximately $37 million worth of cannabis in their possession.

Based on information received, CANU officers conducting an operation in the vicinity of Mandela Avenue, Georgetown on Wednesday, January 11, intercepted a motor vehicle with one occupant.

“A subsequent search of the motor vehicle revealed several parcels of suspected cannabis,” CANU has said in a release.

Further investigations led to the suspect being escorted to a premises at Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, where a search conducted on the property in the presence of the suspect and the owner unearthed several parcels containing ganja which were concealed in plastic barrels.

Subsequently, Sean Thomas, also called ‘Yankee’, 43, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, and Bulah London, 41, of Eccles Housing Scheme, EBD, were arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters.

The narcotics were weighed in their presence, and amounted to 123.85kg, which has a street value of approximately Gy$37 million.

Thomas appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to trafficking in narcotics. He was remanded to prison, and will make his next court appearance on March 14, 2023.