Around 12:00h on Tuesday, Police in A Division acting on information received, went to the Square of the Revolution where they saw a parked white Toyota Axio with two occupants.

A search was conducted and an unlicenced .380 Auto Pistol with a magazine containing four (4) live .380 rounds was found concealed in the vehicle.

This publication was informed that the men, both known characters, have been taken into custody and are likely to be charged soon.