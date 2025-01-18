Duo arrested with illegal firearm, ammo

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested two males after an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition were found in their possession.

The discovery was made early this morning at Crabwood Creek, Berbice.

An intelligence-led operation saw the ranks arresting the two male suspects, ages 25 and 37, and seizing an unlicensed 9MM pistol along with seven .32 calibre rounds of ammunition.

In addition, the police also found a quantity of local and foreign currency in a motorcar.