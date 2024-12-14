Duo arrested with illegal ammo, knife in Sophia

Two men were nabbed by police ranks on Friday night after they were found in possession of an unlicensed round of ammunition and a knife.

Sean Millington, a 48-year-old ‘Watchman’ of no fixed place of abode and Andel Bovell, a 22-year-old unemployed resident of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, were arrested at about 23:50h by the officers who were on mobile patrol duty.

According to reports, Police observed the two men walking together on Dennis Street, Sophia, and acting suspiciously. The ranks stopped the patrol vehicle, approached the men and carried out a search on them during which a .40 round of ammunition was found in the left side pants pocket of Sean Millington. He was asked if he is the holder of a firearm license and he said ‘no’. He was then told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

A search was also carried out on Sears during which Police found one Blue A25 cellular phone and a black-handle knife in a haversack that he was carrying. He was questioned about the cell phone but did not state where he got the phone from. He was arrested.

Both suspects were escorted to the Ruimvelt Police Station, where the ammunition was marked, placed into an evidence bag, sealed and lodged. The cell phone and knife were also marked, sealed and lodged in the presence of the two suspects. The suspects were then placed into custody as investigations continue.

