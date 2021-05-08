Duo arrested with ganja found at Ogle home

Police on Friday arrested two males after a quantity of marijuana was found at their Area ‘E’, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) premises on Friday.

It was reported that ranks had gone to the premises and as they entered the yard, one of the male suspects was seen throwing a black plastic bag through the right side window of the house.

Upon retrieving the said bag, police discovered it contained four (4) transparent ziploc plastic bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

When cautioned, the first suspect replied “I does use it for my health”, while the second male occupant of the premises replied “I do not know about that”.

At Sparendaam Police Station, the suspected narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 13.5 grams.

The two suspects were placed into custody, pending charges.