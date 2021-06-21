Duo arrested for stealing & slaughtering cow

Two persons have been detained as police in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) investigate the theft and subsequent slaughter of a cow valued $100,000.

The incident occurred between June 15 and 19 at Achiwib Village, South Rupununi.

Reports are that a cowboy had released the branded animal into the savannahs to graze. The cowboy subsequently discovered the cow was missing and observed three horse-tracks chasing the cow to the direction of a nearby ranch.

Further searches conducted by the Village Council revealed that the cow was slaughtered.

Police, acting upon information received, contacted one of the suspects who claimed that it was it was two other individuals who slaughtered the cow and shipped the carcass to Lethem.

Two individuals have since been detained while the third suspect remains at large. Police are investigating.