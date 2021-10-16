Duo arrested after being caught exchanging drugs

A police operation earlier today resulted in ranks catching two men making a drug exchange in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The two suspects, a 52-year-old male and a 38-year-old male, are in custody.

The Guyana Police Force said that around 13:00h, acting on information received, a party of policemen went to ‘E’ Field Sophia Cummings Lodge, Georgetown where they saw a white Toyota Allion motorcar bearing registration #PYY 8902, which was driven by the first suspect, parked in the street.

He exited the said car with a black bulky plastic bag and went into a yard which is located on the northern side of the street.

The second suspect came out of the house and the first suspect handed over the bag to him.

The ranks made their approach and on noticing the police the first suspect dropped the black plastic bag he was carrying and ran heading north on the said street into a neighbouring yard.

Police gave chase and he was apprehended while the second suspect ran into his house where he was pursued and also apprehended.

The police took possession of the said bag which when opened in the presence of the two men contained two bulky brown scotch tape wrapped parcels that contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The two suspects were told of the offence committed, cautioned arrested and escorted to the Turkeyen Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and it amounted to 1,031 grams.

Same was sealed and lodged while the two suspects were placed into custody pending further investigations.