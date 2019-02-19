Duo arraigned with murder of Grove handyman

Two friends were earlier today arraigned with the stabbing to death of 53-year-old Rohan Persaud of Samatha Point Grove, East Bank Demerara which occurred on Wednesday last.

Heeman Gocool and Khemraj Persaud appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 13, at Samatha Point, Grover, EBD, they murdered, Rohan Persaud.

They were remanded to prison until March 12, 2019. It was reported that on the day in question, Persaud was stabbed to death by one of the two men whom he had accused of having an affair with his reputed wife.

His body was found with a gaping wound to the abdomen. At the time of the discovery, his T-shirt was also rolled up around his neck while his back several marks of violence.

It was previously reported that one of the suspects moved in with Persaud following a misunderstanding with his brother. However, while there, he started to have an affair with the now dead man’s wife.

This nevertheless resulted in several arguments between the now dead man and his reputed wife causing her to leave the home.

Meanwhile, it was during a drinking spree that the suspects and Persaud had an argument which turned into a scuffle. The suspects, according to the police picked up a stingray (fish) bone and dealt Persaud one stab to his abdomen.

He fell to the ground and was left at the scene while the two suspects fled the scene.