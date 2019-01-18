Duo arraigned with $13M robbery

Two known characters who have pending matters before the Courts found themselves yet again before Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday charged with breaking and entering and larceny.

Linton Trotman of Lot 128 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown and Patrick Smith, 46, of Lot 164 Curtis Street, Albouystown, Georgetown denied the allegation made against them.

It is being alleged that between January 10 and 11, 2019 they broke and entered Bassant Trading, King Street, Georgetown and stole some $13M in cash belonging to Bissoon Dyal Deodatsingh.

The facts of the matter was not revealed to the Court, however Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh stated that Trotman is also before the Court on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and narcotics.

Smith is also on trial for a break and enter charge. He had several matters before the Court since 2011 including armed robbery.

As such, Magistrate Daly remanded the duo to prison for them to next return on February 11 2019.