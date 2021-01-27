Duo arraigned for murder of Sophia youth

Kaprese Norbrega, 18, also known as Kaprese Richmond, a mechanic, of C Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown and 26-year-old Shay Carter, also known as “Shawn”, of B Field, Sophia, were on Tuesday jointly charged for the murder of 20-year-old Kevin Campbell.

The two accused appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and were not required to plead to the indictment which stated that between March 21, 2020 and March 27, 2020, they murdered Campbell.

It was reported that Carter was initially charged for the murder on December 21, 2020, but on Tuesday, he was slapped with the joint murder charge.

It was reported that Campbell was chopped and stabbed several times about his body at his home by members of a gang.

The police stated that on March 21, 2020, two men had attacked Campbell’s younger brother, Brandon, while he was standing in their yard. He was stabbed twice with a pair of scissors, once to his abdomen and once to his chest.

After hearing the commotion, Campbell rushed to his brother’s assistance and managed to get the attackers out of the yard.

The two attackers, however, returned later in the day in the company of 11 others. The gang members were armed with knives, cutlasses, and a pitchfork. Police stated that six men went into Campbell’s house and dragged him outside.

The men then allegedly chopped and stabbed Campbell until he collapsed to the ground, before making good their escape.

Campbell was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state where he succumbed to his injuries seven days later. The matter was reported and the Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Several months after, Carter was arrested and charged for the heinous crime. Police stated that Norbrega was arrested on January 21, 2021 and slapped with the murder charge.

The two men will make their next court appearance on March 23, 2021.