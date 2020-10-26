Dubai team ready to invest in Guyana

A team from the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Mr. Gaspar Lino from Dubai, United Arab Emirates moments ago met with Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill at his office in Georgetown.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), some of the areas discussed include infrastructural development, government’s financing plans, and the energy sector among others.

It was revealed that the investors are willing and ready to take advantage of the business opportunities here. (More details later)